Calendar Events

Friday, April 2

The Central Baptist Church Children’s Committee will be sponsoring an Easter egg hunt starting at 9 a.m. The hunt will take place on the McNeill Walking Trail. Each child should bring one dozen candy filled eggs to be hidden.

Saturday, April 3

Cathoula Baptist Church will have an Easter egg hunt starting at 3 p.m. Community members are welcome to join for fellowship and refreshments. The hunt will take place at 22140 Hwy. 43 in Picayune.

Unity Baptist Church will have an Easter egg hunt from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a petting zoo from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. that will have llamas, alpacas, guinea pigs, ponies, bunnies and chicks. Participants can have pictures with the Easter Bunny from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided. The Easter egg hunt will start at 2 p.m. There will be groups for all ages newborn and up. The event will take place at 3334 Hwy. 43.

Thursday, April 6

Pearl River-Stone County Forestry Association will meet at noon in the Activity Building at the Stone County Fairgrounds. Speakers: Garron Hicks, Assistant Forest Management Chief, MS Forestry Commission, on the Cogongrass Program, and Dave Godwin, Landowner Coordinator for the MS Forestry Association, on Landowner Cost-Share Opportunities. Lunch will be provided for members, but please RSVP to Stone County Extension: 601-928-5286. Covid precautions. (Visit https://www.facebook.com/prs.cfa/).

Saturday, April 10

The Picayune Main Street Spring Festival will take place in historic downtown Picayune on East and West Canal Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will feature arts, crafts, furniture woodworks, unique downtown shopping and restaurants. There will also be a classic car show. Face masks and social distancing will be requested. Now accepting applications.10×20 Spaces $150.00. Map link:https://bit.ly/3lh91D6. Street Festival tab for Applications & Guidelines: www.picayunemainstreet.com.

There will be a Two by Two Ride to benefit the Children’s Ministry Central Baptist Church. Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The ride will start at 10 a.m. It will take place at 20 Sones Chapel Road in McNeill. It costs $20 per motorcycle and includes a 96 mile ride and lunch at the church after the ride. All proceeds go to help fund the children’s trip to The Ark in Williamstown, Kentucky and the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Kentucky this June. All registration forms should be mailed to 20 Sones Chapel Road.

Sunday, April 11

The Christian Athletics Club will host a one mile and 5K street festival championship race with registration opening the day of the race at 2 p.m. All proceeds for this event go to Christian Athletics Club, Heritage Christian Academy Cross Country Team and Christian Do Karate. If you want to participate in both races, 5K and one mile, you will need to register the day of the race. Price for both is $30. If you have a large group/family, we do have group rates availble. You must contact John Stricker (601.569.0913) for additional group rate prices in advance to lock in price for group rate. Large groups will also have to register day of race.

Saturday, April 17

The Pearl River County SPCA’s Wellness in the Park will take place at Jack Reed Park on Goodyear Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prices are as follows: rabies $8, microchip $15, rabies and microchip $20, single adult shots (7 months and older) $8, baby series (7 months and younger) $30, Bordetella (dogs only) $10, heartworm test (dogs only) $15. The event will be cash only. Please make sure all pets are on a leash or in a carrier. The vaccines will be administered by a licensed veterinarian. PRC SPCA appreciates any and all donations. There will be drinks and treats for sale along with raffles.

The Crosby Arboretum will host the 5K Through The Forest starting at 9 a.m. Check-in/registration begins at 8 a.m. Runners and walkers welcome. Registrants that are prepaid 2 weeks prior to event receive an event shirt with registration fee. Award (age categories TBD by number of participants). It costs $35 per athlete. The event will take place at 370 Ridge Road in Picayune.

The Picayune “Maroon Tide” Marching Band Fundraiser and 6th Annual Auto Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 800 5th Avenue in Picayune. Food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Unique trophies were made by PMHS High School Vo-Tech Students from old car parts.For more info email picayunebandboosters@gmail.com.

Saturday, May 8

Elev8 Pro Wrestling comes to Picayune to bring an evening of entertainment in the only way we know how, Pro Wrestling. The event will take place at SunRoamers RV Park 41 Mississippi Pines Blvd, 39466. See details in flyer. Continental Cup Champions and Mississippi’s own “The Day Breakers” Doc Gracie and Nate Moss, along with JD Jenkins, Uprising Champion Dale Springs, The Monster Minotaur and more. Special limited supply VIP Meet and Greet Pool Party packages available. The pool party will start at 3:30 p.m. Bring your swim wear and enjoy the pool while hanging out with your favorite wrestlers before the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and first bell is at 6 p.m. VIP packages cost $30 and a front row seat included in VIP tickets. Front row tickets cost $20, general admission tickets cost $10 and the event costs $5 for RV residents. Do not miss the first Elev8 show of 2021. Tickets on sale now.For more information on tickets go to @Elev8Pro.com.

Saturday, May 22

CMW presents The Clazzy Woman will be hosting a Classic Wedding Expo at The Grand from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be an exclusive fashion show as well. Vendor registration is $100 for both days and general admission is $5. To be a vendor please email your business name and phone number to Classicmenwear18@gmail.com. The event will take place at 217 Curran Ave. in Picayune.

Monday, May 31

First Step Learning Lab a kids summer camp with early bird enrollment running from 3-1-21 through 4-1-21. The camp will start May 31 and run through June 30. Participants can ask about sibling discounts, early bird savings, refer a friend specials and payment plans. The camp will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and is open to children ages 3-12. Activities will include STEM activities, summer tutoring, reading program, skating, movie days, swimming, weekly field trips and more. Spots are limited. For more information call 601-347-1246. The camp will take place at 207 E. Canal St. in Picayune.