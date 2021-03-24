Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown B/M involved in an alleged shoplifting in the 2600 Block of Pass Rd. The store reported the suspect took several items valued at over $125 and without paying, ran from the store when employee’s attempted to stop him. Witnesses reported the B/M got into the passenger seat of a 2016 Ford Focus with a Mississippi Tag, driven by an unknown B/F, and fled in an unknown direction on Pass Rd.