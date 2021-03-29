Arrest reports from March 15 to 24

Audra Alyssa Pelton, 29, 1032 Shell Oil Lane, Bouge Chitto, Miss.; arrested March 15 by PRCSO for contempt of court.

Lynn Crystal Wilt, 37, 2821 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested March 15, for controlled substance violation and public drunk/profanity.

Skye Marie Forehand, 23, 14 Forrest Lane, Carriere; arrested March 16, for possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation.

Brandy Graves, 44, 14 Raintree, Carriere; arrested March 16 by Picayune PD for bad checks.

Aaron Lossett, 26, 14 Forrest Lane, Carriere; arrested March 16 by PRCSO for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.

Richard Leon Sampson, 31, 722 East 3rd St.; arrested March 16 by PRCSO for foreign fugitive warrant.

Steven Matthew Chapoton, 43, 712 W. Canal St.; arrested March 17 by Picayune PD for DUI.

Christopher Ghersanich, 32, 89 Ruston Rd., Carriere; arrested March 17 by Picayune PD for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jason Joseph Roy, 34, homeless; arrested March 17 by Poplarville PD for commercial burglary.

Wallace Oneil Stogner, 42, 75 Sid Juan Smith Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 17 by PRCSO for possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and parole violation.

Karlton Cozell, 58, 932 E. Canal St.; arrested March 18, for DUI.

Anthony Latoine Gillin, 36, 1620 Bender St.; arrested March 18 by Picayune PD or carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Cody Andrew Glasscock, 32, 33 Grady Landry Rd.; arrested March 18 by PRCSO for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Kayla Mao Janet, 28, 504 Lewis Circle; arrested March 18 by Picayune PD for possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Eugene Johnson, 58, 2809 Victoria Dr.; arrested March 18 by Picayune PD for probation violation, possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Jessie Allen Millis, 29, 59 Green Meadow Place; arrested March 18 by PRCSO for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

Jonathan Lloyd Stockstill, 39, 18207 Highway 603, Kiln; arrested March 18 by PRCSO for controlled substance violation and conspiracy.

Willie Earl Strickland, 48, 46 Oakpoint; arrested March 18 for probation violation.

Heather Michell Terrell, 34, 1637 Highway 11 S.; arrested March 18, for shoplifting.

James Antonio Toney, 50, 9 Jaguire Lane; arrested March 18 by Picayune PD for DUI.

Ryan Chandler Aultman, 29, 348 Macedonia Rd., Petal; arrested March 19 by Poplarville PD for possession of a controlled substance.

Javaze Kashawn Bowden, 25, 10 Moore, Poplarville; arrested March 19, for probation violation, resisting arrest by fleeing, possession of paraphernalia, providing false information to a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Gary Allan Browder, 32, 4 Linda Lane; arrested March 19 by PRCSO for DUI third.

Treyreon Brown, 18, 881 Herrin Dr.; arrested March 19 for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Stephen Edwards, 64, 367 Dumas Bailey Rd.; arrested March 19 for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and sexual battery of a child younger than 14.

Jonathan James Frisch, 24, 225 Somerset Dr., Hattiesburg; arrested March 19 by PRCSO for resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct.

Alexis Leann Norton, 18, 30 Red Bud Lane, Carriere; arrested March 19 for driving while license suspended.

Amanda Lee Sims, 42, 42 Dogwood Dr., Carriere; arrested March 19 by Picayune PD for possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy.

Ashlee Nicole Slade, 29, 38 Hacienda Lane, Poplarville; arrested March 19 for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Bruce Leon Emery, 32, 318 Clark St.; arrested March 20, by Picayune PD for trespassing.

William Matthew Landrum, 31, 114 Lexington Ave.; arrested March 20 by Picayune PD for three counts of contempt of court, two counts of commercial burglary, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, shoplifting and residential burglary.

John Eric Auston Williams, 23, 27 Lawrence Kennedy Rd., Carriere; arrested March 20 by Picayune PD for careless driving and no seatbelt.

Matthew James Baucum, 21, 25791 Highway 43 S.; arrested March 21 by Picayune PD for two counts of contempt of court.

Jacob Lee, 36, 130 Terry Lane, Carriere; arrested March 21 by Picayune PD, public drunk/profanity, no insurance and driving while license suspended.

Brittany Alexis Loveless, 24, 105 Davis Rd.; arrested March 21, by PRCSO for domestic violence.

Steve Stockstill, 74, 8004 Fishhook Lane; arreted March 21, by PRCSO for careless driving.

Kendrick Centrell Jefferson, 39, homeless; arrested March 22 by PRCSO for foreign fugitive warrant.

Joshmin Roch Nolan Jr., 35, 1425 Orchid Dr., Harvey, La.; arrested March 22 by Picayune PD for foreign fugitive warrant.

Shane Charles Seals, 45, 53 American Sand and Gravel, Poplarville; arrested March 22 by PRCSO for contempt of court.

Justin Kyle Westbrook, 20, 1285 Henleyfield McNeill Rd.; arrested March 22 by PRCSO for controlled substance violation.

Linda Michelle Dixon, 46, 820 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested March 23, for conspiracy and trafficking a controlled substance.

Charlie Buck Spiers, 45, 1294 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested March 23, by Poplarville PD for public drunk/profanity.

Mark Edward Wood, 34, 232 Runway Rd.; arrested March 24 for aggravated assault.