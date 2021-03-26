Arrest reports from March 1 to March 5

Matthew James Blackburn, 22, 603 E. Lakeshore Dr., Carriere; arrested March 1 by PRCSO, for DUI and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Jason Robert Cusimano, 20, 1200 Beech St.; arrested March 1 by PRCSO, for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute.

Leslie Ann Davis, 51, 67 Dumas Bailey Rd.; arrested March 1 by Picayune PD, for driving while license suspended.

David Michael Evans, 26, 22 Dove Ridge Rd., Carriere; arrested March 1 by PRCSO, for controlled substance violation.

Michael Bryan Fisher, 36, 293 Ceasar Rd.; arrested March 1 by PRCSO, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation, possession of paraphernalia and littering.

Terry Gene Free, 53, 1200 Beech St.; arrested March 1 by PRCSO, for controlled substance violation.

Jason Kosinski, 45, 209 S. Gray Ave.; arrested March 1 by Picayune PD, for disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Maurice Pope, 41, College Station, Texas; arrested March 1 by Poplarville PD, for simple assault.

Brian Kristopher Thompson, 35, 209 S. Gray Ave.; arrested March 1 by Picayune PD, for failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, no insurance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Ashton Rebecca Zimmerman, 34, 49 Hughes Rd., Wiggins; arrested March 1 by PRCSO, for controlled substance violation and disorderly conduct.

Daniel Wayne Allgood, 25, 180 Rayburn Dr., Carriere; arrested March 2 by PRCSO, for three counts of contempt of court.

Robert Rene Allnet, 31, 324 N. St. Patrick St., New Orleans; arrested March 2 by Poplarville PD, for controlled substance violation.

Joanna Heller, 34, 34 Clifton Seal Rd.; arrested March 2 by PRCSO, for domestic violence.

Raymond Robert Matthews, 28, 91 Mcarty Island Rd.; arrested March 2 by PRCSO, for simple assault and residential burglary.

Shannon Hollis Heath Peavy, 19, 74 Downs St.; arrested March 2 by PRCSO, for domestic violence.

Anthony Lawrence Anselmo, 54, 7249 Bayou La Croix Rd., Bay St. Louis; arrested March 3 by MDOC, for probation violation.

Dontez Devonte Baker, 20, 509 South 19th Ave., Hattiesburg; arrested March 3, for transfer of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and contempt of court.

Michael Burnette, 48, 87 Lawson Taylor Rd., Carriere; arrested March 3 by PRCSO, for probation violation.

Jeffery Bernard Gray, 62, 106 North Lewis; arrested March 3 by Picayune PD, for contempt of court.

Devin Anthony Hernandez, 33, 26 Justin Rd.; arrested March 3 by PRCSO, for probation violation.

Justin Stanley Pearson, 36, 149 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested March 3 by Picayune PD, for three counts of contempt of court.

Tracy Lynn Penton, 52, 147 Jasmine Dr.; arrested March 3, for probation violation.

Lutricia Michelle Pittman, 41, 500 Highway 11 S.; arrested March 3 by PRCSO, for three counts of contempt of court.

Joshua Craig Dandy, 36, 1001 Sherman Ave. Apt. 107, Panama Fla.; arrested March 4 by PRCSO, for simple assault and unattended vehicle.

Brad Michael Cummins, 38, 30 Temple Lane; arrested March 5 by Picayune PD, for careless driving, improper lighting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Justin Daniel, 31, 1507 Ceasar Rd.; arrested March 5, by Picayune PD for shoplifting.

Tina Marie Ferris, 39, 30 Temple Lane; arrested March 5, by Picayune PD for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of alcohol in a dry county.

Amada Leigh Plessala, 40, 144 Hickory Ridge Rd.; arrested March 5 by Picayune PD, for three counts of contempt of court.

James Clay Pollock, 55, 150 Timber Bluff St., Lumberton; arrested March 5 by PRCSO, for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Stephen Paul Webre, 42, 2118 Waynewood Dr.; arrested March 5, by Picayune PD for possession of alcohol in a dry county.