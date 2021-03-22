Allen announced as Woman Of Distinction

CARRIERE, MISS. — The Pearl River County chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key Women Educators is proud to announce that this year’s Woman of Distinction Award was presented to Sherra Allen of Carriere, Mississippi.

Allen has been involved in education for over thirty years.

Among her many contributions, she has served as a music therapist for emotionally and mentally disabled students as well as blind and deaf children.

She holds numerous degrees, including a Bachelor of Arts in Music Therapy, Masters Degree in Elementary Education, and she also has an administrator license. Among other honors and awards, she was selected as the 2017-2018 Administrator of the Year for Pearl River County School District.

Allen currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Pearl River Central Elementary School. She is a member of Union Baptist Church where she works with the music ministry.

She serves as the recording secretary for the Sigma chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Allen resides in Carriere with her husband, Jim; they have two children — Paige and Andrew.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is an international organization that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.