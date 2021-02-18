Two Golfers Post Solid Rounds in Final Day of the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Senior Matt Lorenz (Gulf Shores, Ala.) and junior Brice Wilkinson (Madison, Miss.) posted a 70 and 72, respectively, Tuesday to give the Southern Miss men’s golf team a strong finish in the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala.
Despite the cold weather, Lorenz enjoyed his lowest round of the season at the par 72, 7,212-yard Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course in finishing the three-day, 54-hole event with a five-over 221 for a 47th-place tie.
Wilkinson, who was the only Golden Eagle to post a par or below in two rounds in the tournament, ended with a 219 and a team-high 39th-place tie.
Junior Brian Richards (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) and freshman Thongpipat Rattanayanon (Bangkok, Thailand) each tallied final-round 75s. The final round gave Richards a 53rd-place tie with a 223, while Rattanayanon ended in a 64th-place tie with a 227.
Freshman Warwick Purchase (Pretoria, South Africa) completed his tournament with a 77 and posted a 77th-place tie with a 234.
One other Golden Eagle, Robbie Latter (Mississauga, Ont.), who played as an individual, ended in 52nd place with a final-round 71 and a 222 total.
The Golden Eagles shot their lowest round of the tournament with a 292 to finish with an 890 score. Illinois won the event with a 37-under 827.
The Golden Eagles return to action when they travel to Phoenix, Ariz., March 15-16 at the Grand Canyon Invitational.
