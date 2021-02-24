Southern Miss Sweeps LA Tech for Second-Straight Victory

RUSTON, La. — The Southern Miss volleyball team shut down the host LA Tech Lady Techsters with a Monday afternoon sweep (25-20, 25-18, 25-18) to take home a two-match win streak.

The Golden Eagles (7-4, 2-2 C-USA) are also off until March 7-8 when they host UAB.

“I’m impressed with our team’s ability to stay focused and beat a very good team,” head coach Stephanie Radecki said. “We now have some time to get back and get better before our next challenge.”

The Golden Eagles allowed an .116 hitting percentage, with LA Tech’s leader netting just five kills. That clip marked the defense’s best in five matches, and the Lady Techsters never broke past .174 in the four meetings (all Southern Miss wins).

Four-straight points for a 12-7 lead in the opener was enough to carry the squad to the victory there. While the home team gave a bigger challenge in the following set, Southern Miss reeled off an improbable 9-0 run that included a Madison Lawler ace and four Duquesne Moratzka points (three kills, plus a block-assist with Chloe Klusman ).

The third set saw Southern Miss nearly lose its 16-11 lead as LA Tech picked up the next four points, but it was no matter from there as the visitors closed it out.

Talbert finished with 16 kills and a .367 hitting percentage, matching a career-high in the former (set last season with Presbyterian College). Klusman also earned a starting nod Monday and The squad’s .263 clip was its highest against a C-USA foe since Nov. 2, 2018 against UAB.