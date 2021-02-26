Sheriff’s investigators arrest several for drug violations

A number of people were arrested for drug related offenses last month by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 19, narcotics investigators went to the home of 28-year-old Christopher Lee Gardner, located at 1044 Stanford Lake Rd. to serve an outstanding warrant for the sale of methamphetamine, said Sheriff David Allison.

When they arrived at the home, the investigators could see Gardner inside the home through a window. Allison said that when Gardner saw the investigators pull up, he fled into the nearby woods. After a brief chase, during which Gardner allegedly threw a bag to the ground later determined to contain methamphetamine, he was captured and arrested for possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and the warrant for sale of a controlled substance.

Two days later on Jan. 21, investigators were traveling along Slade Woodard Road in Poplarville when they saw 34-year-old Anthony Lance Alexius of 532 Slade Woodard Rd., walking with a firearm in plain view. Knowing that he had a prior felony conviction that made it illegal for him to possess a firearm, the investigators stopped to conduct an arrest. As they searched the other individual who was walking with Alexius, the investigators noticed Alexius allegedly throw a bag of methamphetamine to the ground. The controlled substance was recovered and Alexius was arrested for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

In another case, investigators were in the area of West Union Road and Ceasar Road conducting surveillance on a business at that intersection on Jan. 28 in response to community allegations that drug activity had been taking place in the parking lot, Allison said.

While conducting the operation, they observed 20-year-old Matthew Anthony Helmstetter of 101 Beaverwood Dr. pull into the parking lot to meet with 19-year-old John Linden of 47 Diane Fish House Rd., Poplarville. After observing what appeared to be a hand-to-hand transaction of a controlled substance, the investigators moved in and detained the suspects. Marijuana was recovered from Linden and currency was recovered from Helmstetter, Allison said. A search of Helmstetter’s vehicle found more marijuana inside, leading to his arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Linden was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, Allison said.

The investigators then contacted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department who used the information to conduct a search of Helmstetter’s home, where allegedly more marijuana was found, Allison said.

On Jan. 30, a warrant was served at a home located at 52 Wildey Rd., in the Ceasar community, which was the second search warrant served on the home in a month due to ongoing community complaints, Allison said.

Inside the home investigators found several people, and arrested them for various offenses. Those arrested include; Dustin Toni Sevin, 44, 52 Weldy Rd., Carriere, for possession of marijuana; Kayla Marie Besanson, 32, 2920 Maureen Lane, Maureen, Miss. for possession of marijuana; Desiree C. Clem, 34, 52 Weldy Rd., for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia; Christopher G. Ansardi, 53, 38199 Oak St., Slidell, La., for possession of marijuana; Randi Isaiah Bishop, 45, 52 Weldy Rd., for possession of a controlled substance; David Luke Bourgeois, 35, 150 Horseshoe Rd., Mount Olive, Miss., for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; and Lacie Leeann Pyle, 38, 52 Weldy Rd., for possession of paraphernalia.

On Feb. 5, investigators worked another case that brought them to 44 Mitchel Chapel Rd., Poplarville to attempt to locate Tristen Llyod Wheat, 24, who lives at that address, Allison said. Wheat was wanted for a failure to appear warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Bogalusa, La. When the investigators arrived, they found Wheat and she was arrested for the warrant.