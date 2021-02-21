Rebel Softball to Appear on National Television Eight Times in 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – The SEC office unveiled the conference softball TV schedule on Thursday, with eight of Ole Miss’ games selected to be broadcasted to a national audience in 2021.

The Rebels will be featured on the SEC Network eight times during the season, with seven of the eight games being played at home. Additionally, the rest of the Rebels’ home slate will be available online through WatchESPN and the ESPN app as part of the SEC Network + digital streaming platform.

All three games Ole Miss’ SEC opening series with in-state rival Mississippi State will be broadcast for the entire nation the weekend of March 13-15. Conference play begins Friday at 5 p.m. CT against the Bulldogs. The action continues with a 4 p.m. start on Saturday and a 6 p.m. nightcap on Sunday to round out the series. All three games will appear on the SEC Network.

The Rebels return to the national spotlight for a Saturday afternoon test with Georgia on March 27. Fans who can’t be in attendance can catch the first pitch on SEC Network.

Saturday’s contest with South Carolina will also air on the SEC Network. The April 10 matchup is slated for an 11 a.m. first pitch.

The SEC Network will then carry back-to-back games in Oxford as the Rebels host Auburn, April 23-24. It will mark the first meeting between the two teams since 2018.

Rebel fans will be able to tune in as Ole Miss wraps up its regular season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, against the Crimson Tide. Saturday’s game against defending SEC Champion Alabama will be broadcasted on the SEC Network at 11 a.m.

With Ole Miss scheduled to make its home debut on Feb. 23 against Alabama State, information regarding the attendance policy for the 2021 season at the Ole Miss Softball Complex will be announced in the near future.

