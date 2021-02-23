PYAA receives donation of equipment from VFW

Athletes in the Picayune Youth Athletic Association will have a wider selection of equipment available to them this season thanks to a generous donation from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3804 in Picayune.

City of Picayune Parks and Recreation Director Trevor Adam said over $5,000 dollars of equipment was donated by the organization, which included 70 helmets for both baseball and softball players, bags and catcher’s equipment.

Commander of VFW Post 3804 Ronnie Stogner said it was an easy decision for the organization to give back to the youngsters who need it in the community.

“The VFW is donating this to the PYAA and we’d like to give thanks to the management at Dirt Cheap. We do a lot for the community. Like everybody else we’re hurting for money, but we do share a lot of things and support a lot of organizations. With stuff like this, it’s a no brainer to give back to the kids,” Stogner said.

Ronnie Reynolds is the President of PYAA baseball and said the donation will help get athletes the equipment they need, even if it’s beyond the family’s financial capabilities.

“We have kids who come through here who don’t have anything and we don’t want them to feel left out. If anybody has a need, we will make sure they’re taken care of,” Reynolds said.

Adam said it’s important to give back, and that with the pandemic ongoing donations like the one from the VFW is just another indicator of how caring community members are.

“It says a lot about the community, and especially with VFW. They fought for our freedom and now as a community we can come together and do this for the kids. That’s what this is all about. We’re very grateful for Mr. Ronnie for getting this for us and the VFW,” Adam said.