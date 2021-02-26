Photo gallery: Progress on Poplarville stage
After being delayed by wet weather last week, construction on the bathrooms and stage in Poplarville’s Town Green is moving forward.
The Mississippi Development Authority’s Small Municipalities Limited Population Grant Program awarded the city $150,000 for the development project.
