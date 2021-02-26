February 27, 2021

Photo gallery: Progress on Poplarville stage

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Friday, February 26, 2021

After being delayed by wet weather last week, construction on the bathrooms and stage in Poplarville’s Town Green is moving forward.

The Mississippi Development Authority’s Small Municipalities Limited Population Grant Program awarded the city $150,000 for the development project.

