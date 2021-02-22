Pearl River volleyball falls at Lawson State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pearl River was unable to rally back against Lawson State on Friday, falling 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-13, 25-16)

The Cougars (4-3 overall) came out of the gate on fire, and eventually extended their set 1 lead by 8 points at 18-10. The Wildcats (4-4) fought back to close the gap several times throughout the set but were unable to take the win falling 25-23.

Pearl River started off hot in the second set, taking a lead over Lawson State 10-6 before they clawed back to tie the set at 11 each. The two teams went back and forth with each other before Pearl River went on a 6-2 run to claim the set at 25-18.

The next two sets were taken by the Cougars by scores of 25-13 and 25-16.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Gadsden State. First serve will be at 6 p.m.

PRCC returns home on Friday, hosting Northwest for a 3 p.m. doubleheader.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most home events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.