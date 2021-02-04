Pearl River volleyball drops match to Coastal Alabama-South

BAY MINETTE, Ala. – Pearl River was unable to extend its win streak Tuesday, falling to Coastal Alabama-South 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18).

The Wildcats (2-1 overall) and Sun Chiefs (2-1) traded blows throughout the duration of Set 1. Pearl River had an early advantage 2-1 over the Sun Chiefs, before they stormed back to gain a 7-3 lead.

The lead for Coastal Alabama was extended to 15-8 later in the set, but the Wildcats didn’t quit. After rattling off nine consecutive points they were able to take the lead over the Sun Chiefs 17-15. The two teams went back and forth before Coastal Alabama eventually won the set 25-22.

The Sun Chiefs went on to claim the next two sets 25-16 and 25-18.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will return to action this Saturday as they host Bevill State Community College at 1 p.m.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most home events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.