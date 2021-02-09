Pearl River softball beats No. 2 Chipola, splits on the day

CHIPOLA, Fla. — Sunday afternoon turned out to be a “super” day for the Pearl River softball team.

The Wildcats started their day with a 5-3 win over No. 2 ranked D-I foe Chipola College.

The win was the program’s first over a ranked opponent since head coach Christie Meeks took over last season.

The Wildcats dropped their second game to Wallace State-Hanceville 10-1.

“I thought we played very poised and tough in Game 1,” Meeks said.” “We worked as a team and won all together. In Game 2 we needed to adjust to their pitching earlier and not allow them to have big innings. We are proud for all of our wins. Every win is a team effort.”

PEARL RIVER 5, No. 2 CHIPOLA 3

The Wildcats got the scoring started early when Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County) hit an RBI ground out that plated Taelor York (Choctaw; Clinton Christian Academy) to make it a 1-0 game.

The Wildcats (2-2 overall) scored another run after Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion) stole home after an error by Chipola.

PRCC struck once again after Passeau scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.

The Wildcats added another run in the top of the second inning when Sydney Runnels (Seminary; South Jones) hit an RBI sac fly to score Promise Shanks (Waynesboro; Wayne County).

Chipola (4-6) cut into the Wildcat lead scoring a run in the bottom of the second, third and fifth inning to make it 4-3.

The Wildcats scored their final run of the contest in the top of the seventh inning when Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central) plated a run with a pop fly to make it 5-3.

Lee led the Wildcats in hits with three.

Danielle Lalonde (Cecilia, La.; Cecilia) picked up the win for the Wildcats in the circle allowing only one hit and three walks in five innings.

Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy) closed the game for the Wildcats allowing only three hits and two walks with a strikeout.

“I was so proud of both Payton and Promise in game one,” Meeks said. “They did a great job of taking away opportunities on defense and Promise did a great job of putting pressure on the defense with her speed. Payton was a threat on offense going three for four. I was also proud of Danielle for coming in and holding them like she did.”

GAME 2 PEARL RIVER 1, WALLACE STATE-HANCEVILLE 10

Wallace State (3-0) did not waste much time getting the scoring started when they plated two runs in the the top of the first inning.

The bulk of the scoring for Wallace State came in the top of the fourth inning to make it 10-0.

The Wildcats were able to score a run in the bottom of the fourth when Passeau hit a solo shot to make it 10-1.

Miller, Passeau and York all led the Wildcats in hit hits with one a piece.

“In Game 1 we were hungry and our pitching staff worked together to keep batters off balance,” Meeks said. “In Game 2 we started from behind, we needed to adjust at the plate earlier especially against a sharp pitcher, and we allowed them to have a big inning.

“These are things we will continue to work on as we move forward. ”

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to action when they host Marion Military Institute in a military appreciation game. Game 1 is set for 1 p.m.

