Pearl River baseball adds difference maker to ’21 signing class

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River baseball program announced a big signee Wednesday with the addition of Ian Montz.

The 6-foot-3 outfielder is a dual-sport star who hails from Duson, Louisiana.

Montz was previously committed to Louisiana-Lafayette.

“We are very excited to welcome Ian and his family to our program. Ian was highly recruited and we are glad he chose Pearl River,” Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. “We expect Ian to come in and be an impact player for us.”

Montz joins a 2021 signing class that’s already comprised of Faith Academy (Ala.) INF Gabe Broadus, Petal RHP/OF Blake Hooks, West Harrison INF/RHP Brennan Jones, Oak Grove RHP John Patrick Lyon, Brandon LHP Will Martin, Sumrall RHP Hayden Nored, St. Martin RHP/INF Landen Payne, Jackson Academy C/OF Parker Ryan, St. Paul’s (Ala.) RHP/OF Will Passeau and Germantown INF Preston Soper.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montz hasn’t actually played for Acadiana High since his sophomore season in 2019. That year, Montz hit .330 with 37 hits, six doubles, one triple, three homers, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He finished with a .900 OPS as well.

“Ian has all the tools that you look for in an everyday outfielder,” Avalon said. “We really like his physicality at 6-3, which should allow him to be a force in the middle of our order. His speed and athleticism will play well in the outfield, at the plate, and on the base paths.”

Prep Baseball Report ranks Montz as the fourth-best outfielder in Louisiana and 10th overall prospect in “The Boot.”

DUAL-SPORT STANDOUT

On the football field, Montz helped the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams to an undefeated season and Class 5A state title in 2019 with 62 tackles and four interceptions.

Following a senior season in which he recorded 67 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions, Montz was named to The Advocate’s Acadiana area All-Metro Large Schools team. He was also named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State Team.

In addition to drawing interest from Louisiana-Lafayette, the former Ragin’ Cajun verbal commit also had interest in his baseball or football abilities from Southeastern Louisiana, Southern, McNeese State, Lamar, Nichols State and others.

NEXT UP

Due to ongoing winter weather across the state, Wednesday’s game at Jones College has been postponed. A makeup date has not been finalized.

Additionally, Sunday’s doubleheader at Meridian has been moved up two hours to a noon first pitch.

The Wildcats are scheduled to return to Dub Herring Park on Tuesday, Feb. 23 for a 2 p.m. first pitch against Southwest.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most home events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.