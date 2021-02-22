Mississippi reports no new COVID deaths

Mississippi reported no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The state reported 242 new cases, but no new deaths on Feb. 21. Statewide, there have been 290,874 cases since the pandemic began and 6,553 deaths. Of the total cases, 264,456 are presumed recovered. There were 93 outbreaks in long term care facilities as of Sunday.

Pearl River County has reported 4,057 cases and 127 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

After a dramatic increase from November to January, new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the decline in February, according to provisional data from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

As of Feb. 21, Highland Community Hospital reported having six COVID-19 patients in the hospital, three of which were in the ICU.

The state has distributed 777,335 vaccine doses and 487,043 of those doses have been administered as of Feb. 22. There have been 341,102 first doses administered and 145,941 second doses administered.

The week of Feb. 13, 106,691 vaccine doses were administered. However, the week of Feb. 20, only 35,540 doses were administered. Last week some drive-thru vaccination sites had closures due to the winter weather.

In Pearl River County, 6,316 vaccine doses have been administered.

There have been 2.4 million COVID-19 tests administered in Mississippi.

The Mississippi COVID-19 hotline is 877-978-6453.