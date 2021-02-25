February 25, 2021

Janet Kay Bush

February 10, 2021

Janet Kay Bush passed away at her residence on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the age of 62. She is the daughter of the late Joseph (Jeff) and Audrey H. Ray.

Janet is survived by her children, Christopher R. Gomez (Marilynn), Jonathan M. Gomez (Katie) and Jennifer L. Bush (Jonathan); sister, Sandra L. Ray; her grandchildren, Isabella A. Gomez, Jaylen B. Riles and Jordyn B. Riles; and her cousins. A special thanks to Ida Simien for all her help.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Resurrection Life Worship Center, 795 Memorial Blvd, Picayune, MS.

Visitation will be March 4, 2021, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., and the service will begin 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

