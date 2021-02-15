Henderson hurls MGCCC to split with No. 12 Jones

Mississippi Gulf Coast recovered from a sloppy first game with a sterling pitching performance from Drake Henderson to earn a split Saturday with No. 12 Jones in frigid Ellisville.

Henderson (Fr., Sand Hill/Greene County) allowed just four hits in six innings and Alex McWhorter picked up a save in a 2-0 win. The Bulldogs committed eight errors in the first game and lost the opener 9-8 on a walkoff balk.

Henderson struck out seven and walked just two while allowing two singles. Jones got runners to second and third with one out in the bottom of the third before he struck out consecutive batters to end the threat, and he stranded another runner at third in the fourth inning.

Brendan McCauley (Fr., Gulfport/Harrison Central) singled to start the sixth for Gulf Coast (2-4). After a one-out grounder advanced him to second, he moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.

Canaan Ray (Fr., Poplarville/Poplarville) knocked in an insurance run with a two-out double in the seventh.

In the opener, Gulf Coast made six errors in the first two innings and fell behind 4-0. The Bulldogs would rally with five in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead. McWhorter and Ethan Coleman (Fr., Lucedale/George County) had RBI singles.

Jones (4-4) would get three unearned runs in the sixth to retake the lead.

Coleman had an RBI single in a two-run seventh for Gulf Coast to tie the game at 8.

Jones would win the game without benefit of a hit in the ninth thanks to a hit batsman, walk, wild pitch, walk and balk.

Only one of the nine runs allowed by Gulf Coast pitchers on the day was earned.

Gulf Coast is scheduled to play Meridian at Perkinston on Wednesday. First pitch at Ken “Curly” Farris Field is at 2 p.m.

