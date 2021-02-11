February 6, 2021

Elizabeth Schaller Hanslick, age 77, passed away on February 6, 2021, at her home in Picayune with her loving husband, Ben, at her side.

Liz was born in New Orleans, resided in Chalmette until moving to Picayune after Hurricane Katrina.

Liz is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ben Hanslick, her grandson, Stone Primeaux (Taylor), her brother Donald Schaller (Debbie), her brother-in-law Otto Hanslick (Nina) and many cousins and friends. Liz is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews; among those are Tammy Schaller Thiberville (Greg) and Lynn Schaller Murray (Chris). Liz lovingly named Tammy and Lynn, her cherished angels. Her angels will greatly miss her guidance and support and the special bond she shared with our children and grandchildren.

Her family is pleased to know that she is now reunited with her parents, Frederick and Florence Schaller; her son, Timothy Primeaux (Tracie); and her grandson, Timothy “TJ” Primeaux, Jr; her sister, Martha Schaller Buzzinotti; and her brothers, Theodore, Ronald and Mickal Schaller. Liz’s reunion with her loved ones eases the heartache of those grieving her absence.

Family was everything to Liz, and our gatherings big and small brought joy to her heart. It was incredible to watch Liz and her sister Martha maneuver their Dixie Chopper zero-turn mowers over twenty acres of land and get it all cut in one day! She was also an avid shopper for steals and deals and a Who Dat to the core. Liz and Martha scored numerous copies of the Times Picayune’s cover stories when the Saint’s won the Superbowl to share with family and friends.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Wendy and Amy from Southern Care Hospice, and her former aid and friend Mioshi. She told her Angels that she loved each of you very much.

Visitation will also take place graveside in New Palestine Cemetery on February 13, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Graveside funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the services and is under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

In place of flowers, please send donations to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org.

