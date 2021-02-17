DAR recognizes good citizens

Three Pearl River County high school students have been recognized for being not just outstanding students, but good citizens.

On Saturday, the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized three seniors from each of the local high schools with the Good Citizen Award. The students were selected by their teachers and peers.

The award is meant to recognize high school seniors who demonstrate service, leadership and patriotism.

From Pearl River Central, 17-year-old Tessa McCoy was recognized. McCoy is a four year ROTC member and was the commanding officer for the ROTC in her first semester of her senior year. She has been on the honor roll all four years of her high school career.

Poplarville High School’s Jana Peterson was also recognized. Peterson has been active in a wide range of extracurricular activities from Student Council to HOSA to softball and cheerleading. She has a 4.15 GPA.

From Picayune Memorial High School, Student Body President Dylan Littles was recognized. Littles is also the current Mississippi State BETA Club President. Since Littles has performed the national anthem for sports events at the high school and at the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Picayune Awards program, the DAR members asked him to sing the anthem at the end of the awards program.