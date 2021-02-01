Catholic Charities of South Mississippi offering grants to help pay power bills
Special to the Item
Catholic Charities of South Mississippi has the following grants available to help small businesses and their owners. These grants apply to any MSP business/residential customer
and Coast Electric business /residential customers from the Coast, all the way north to Meridian.
Mississippi Power Project Share – Direct assistance to MS Power small business customers with up to $3000 per year towards electrical assistance. (Business account)
Mississippi Power Project Share – Direct assistance to MS Power residential customers with up to $300 per year towards electrical assistance. (Home account)
Coast Electric Share Your Blessings – Direct assistance to Coast Electric small business customers with up to $1500 per year towards electrical assistance.(Business account)
Coast Electric Share your Blessings – Direct assistance to Coast Electric residential customers with up to $500 per year towards electrical assistance. (Home account)
To start the application process please call 228-701-0555 Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Please specify business and /or residential assistance. All appointments are done by phone and documents are received by e-mail or fax.
