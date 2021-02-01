February 2, 2021

  • 37°

Catholic Charities of South Mississippi offering grants to help pay power bills

By Special to the Item

Published 4:52 pm Monday, February 1, 2021
Special to the Item
Catholic Charities of South Mississippi has the following grants available to help small businesses and their owners. These grants apply to any MSP business/residential customer and Coast Electric business /residential customers from the Coast, all the way north to Meridian.
Mississippi Power Project Share – Direct assistance to MS Power small business customers with up to $3000 per year towards electrical assistance. (Business account)
Mississippi Power Project Share –  Direct assistance to MS Power residential customers with up to $300 per year towards electrical assistance. (Home account)
Coast Electric Share Your Blessings –  Direct assistance to Coast Electric small business customers with up to $1500 per year towards electrical assistance.(Business account)
Coast Electric Share your Blessings –  Direct assistance to Coast Electric residential customers with up to $500 per year towards electrical assistance. (Home account)
To start the application process please call 228-701-0555 Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Please specify business and /or residential  assistance. All appointments are done by phone and documents are received by e-mail or fax.
Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar