Catholic Charities of South Mississippi offering grants to help pay power bills

Catholic Charities of South Mississippi has the following grants available to help small businesses and their owners. These grants apply to any MSP business/residential customer and Coast Electric business /residential customers from the Coast, all the way north to Meridian.

Mississippi Power Project Share – Direct assistance to MS Power small business customers with up to $3000 per year towards electrical assistance. (Business account)

Mississippi Power Project Share – D irect assistance to MS Power residential customers with up to $300 per year towards electrical assistance. (Home account)

Coast Electric Share Your Blessings – Direct assistance to Coast Electric small business customers with up to $1500 per year towards electrical assistance.(Business account)

Coast Electric Share your Blessings – Direct assistance to Coast Electric residential customers with up to $500 per year towards electrical assistance. (Home account)