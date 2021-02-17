Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Caroline Macdonald, a fourth grade math teacher at South Side Upper Elementary, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Macdonald has been teaching for eight years, all of which have been at South Side Upper Elementary.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is building relationships with her students.

“They are all so special and building the relationship brings out the best in every child, everyday,” Macdonald said.

Ultimately, she has one important goal for her students.

“I want my students to leave my classroom with a high quality education and a love for learning,” Macdonald said.

In addition to being named Teacher of the Week, she was just recently named South Side Upper Teacher of the year and Picayune School District’s Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I grew up in the Picayune School District and am blessed to work in this district,” Macdonald said.