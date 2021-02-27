Bulldogs suffer another last-second loss
Dontavius Proby’s apparent game-tying 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds was waved off, and Mississippi Gulf Coast lost 81-78 Thursday at Meridian.
The Eagles (5-3, 5-2 MACCC South) made one-of-two free throws with 5.4 seconds left, and Gulf Coast hustled the ball down the court. It got kicked out to Proby (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) in the right corner, and the officials said he bunny-hopped before knocking down the 3.
It’s the third loss by one possession decided in the final 10 seconds this year for Gulf Coast.
Carr Thiam (Fr., Tampa Fla./Wharton) led the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-6) with 24 points, including five 3’s.
After Thiam knocked down two free throws to tie the game at 75 with 1:42 left, Gulf Coast had three straight empty trips and fell behind 80-75.
Melvion Flanagan (Fr., Alexandria La./Peabody), who had 14 points, drove and made a layup plus a free throw with 8.2 seconds left to make it 80-78.
Meridian missed its first free throw to set up the final play.
Gulf Coast had a 10-0 run in the first half to take a 42-31 lead 1:42 before the break. Rodrique Massenat (So., Trenton N.J./Trenton Catholic) finished off the run with a dunk and a behind-the-back pass to Proby for a corner 3-pointer. Proby scored all 11 of his points in the first 20 minutes.
Anthony Ratliff (So., Jackson/Terry) had 15 points, and Flanagan had 14.
Gulf Coast is back Monday at Perk when Copiah-Lincoln visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
