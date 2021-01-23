Women’s Swim & Dive Enters TYR January Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Swim and Dive team sits at No. 25 in the latest CSCAA TYR poll, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America announced on Thursday.

The women’s team has enjoyed a successful dual meet season up to this point. After dropping the season’s opening meet against No. 11 Alabama, the Tigers defeated Tulane and tied No. 21 Florida State. Against Tulane, seven Tigers won individual events both in the pool and on the boards to go along with two relay victories as well. Against Florida State, a total of seven Tigers won individual events to finish the meet in a tie.

“It is an honor for our women to be ranked where we are in the process of the season,” said LSU head swim coach Dave Geyer . “Our goals are bigger however. We need to be at our best at NCAA’s when it is all said and done.”

The Tigers will be back in action this Saturday, January 23 as they will hit the road and head to College Station, Texas to take on the Aggies from Texas A&M. The meet will begin at 11 a.m. CT.

