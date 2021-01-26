January 23, 2021

Wilton “Bro. Randy” Randolph Carlan, Jr. of Picayune, Mississippi passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Bro. Randy was a longtime resident of Picayune and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ozona and a minister for many years. He enjoyed playing the guitar and gathering to play music. Bro. Randy loved his family and the Lord.

He is survived by two sons, Wayne Carlan and Philip Carlan; daughters-in-laws, Melissa Carlan and Jennifer Carlan; grandchildren, Josh Carlan (Bethany), Alex Carlan (Kaylee), Courtney Valentine (Matthew), and Megan Carlan; great grandchild, Henry.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Myrtis Marie Carlan; parents, Wilton Randolph Carlan and Mary Davis Carlan; one brother, Billy Carlan.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

