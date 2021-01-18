Todd and McMillon Claim Wins at Vulcan Invite

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Southern Miss took home a pair of individual victories as they kicked off the indoor season at the Vulcan Invite hosted by UAB at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday.

“We had pretty good success on the track today with Savannah McMillon winning the mile and Elijah Miller , Trey Johnson and Jasmine Griffin finishing second in their events.” head coach Jon Stuart said. “ Corvell Todd led the jump crew with a high jump victory. Patricia Johnson and Marquasha Myers second place finishes in the long and triple jumps were solid. We have a starting point now and the challenge becomes getting better each week.”

Senior Savannah McMillon captured the win in the women’s one mile with a time of 5:03.27, surpassing her previous indoor personal-best by almost three seconds. Three-time NJCAA National Champion Corvell Todd made quite the debut for the Golden Eagles as he cleared 2.10m to take home his first win in a Southern Miss uniform in the high jump.

Men

60m– Elijah Miller , second, 6.85 / Elijah Burton , 14th, 7.06

200m – Elijah Miller , eighth, 22.17 / Kacey Spinks , 20th, 23.03

400m – Trey Johnson , second, 47.83 / DJ Butler , fourth, 48.92 / Landon Chalden , ninth, 49.94

800m – Dylan Evans , sixth, 2:00.55

Mile – Austin Bourne , 12th, 4:31.77

High Jump – Corvell Todd , first, 2.10m

Long Jump – Lance Williams , second, 6.95m / PJ Edwards , eighth, 6.57m

Triple Jump – PJ Edwards , second, 13.83m

Shot Put – Kaya Ludgood , sixth, 14.50m / Bethal Miles , 10th, 12.90m

Weight Throw – Bethal Miles , 11th, 13.70m / Kaya Ludgood , 13th, 11.49m

Women

60m – Trinity Benson , fifth, 7.71

200m – Savi’a Varnell , seventh, 25.43 / Trinity Benson , 11th, 25.63 / Ashlee Osaji , 18th, 26.50

400m – Taylor Harris , 10th, 1:03.17 / Tatiyana Jennings , 14th, 1:05.20

Mile – Savannah McMillon , first, 5:03.27 / Kate Mattox , second, 5:06.04 / Sarah Parnell , fourth, 5:13.14

3000m – Hannah Martin , 15th, 10:38.94

60m Hurdles Finals – Jasmine Griffin , second, 8.84

Long Jump – Patricia Johnson , second, 5.53m / Ashlee Osaji , 26th, 4.00m

Triple Jump – Marquasha Myers , second, 12.00m

Shot Put – Isabella Simonelli , 12th, 10.87m / Alexis Morris , 14th, 10.02m

Weight Throw – Isabella Simonelli , third, 14.68m / Alexis Morris , eighth, 13.24m

Up Next

Southern Miss will head back to Birmingham’s CrossPlex for Samford’s meet, the Samford Invitational, beginning on Jan. 21st.