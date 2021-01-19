Tigers Wrap Up First Meet of 2021 at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE – The LSU Swimming team made the trip to Tallahassee, Florida to take on No. 16/22 Florida State from inside the Morcom Aquatics Center. The women’s team finished in a tie with the Lady Seminoles, 131-131. The men’s team fell by a final score of 170.5-91.5.

The Tigers will be back in action on January 23 as they will hit the road and head to College Station, Texas for a meet against Texas A&M.

IN THE POOL

A total of ten Tigers won events against the Seminoles on Friday. Katarina Milutinovich and Summer Stanfield each won two events for the Tigers. Milutinovich won the 100 and 200-Yard Freestyle with times of 49.45 and 1:47.27. Stanfield won the 200-Yard Butterfly and the 200-Yard IM with times of 1:59.66 and 2:02.67.

Along with Milutinovich and Stanfield, Lexi Daniels won the 1650-Yard Freestyle with a time of 17:00.77, Emilie Boll won the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:02.18, Allie McDaid won the 200-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:16.59, and Jolee Liles won the 500-Yard Freestyle with a time of 4:54.73.

For the men, Brooks Curry won the 200-Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:37.75. Mitch Mason won the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 54.96 and came in second in the 200-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:01.79. Luca Pfyffer won the 200-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:00.18 and finished in second place in the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 55.40. Emil Hassling won the 200-Yard IM with a time of 1:49.36.

MORE INFORMATION

