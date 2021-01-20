January 14, 2021

I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust. Psalms 91:2

Graveside services will be held today, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery. Pastor Marlin Thomas will officiate at the services. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Terrie Lynn Singleton was born on August 9, 1978 in Crystal Springs, MS to the late Katherine Singleton and the late Louis Malone. She was born one of a set of identical twins; Terrie Lynn Singleton and Sherrie Lynn Singleton.

Terrie confessed Christ as her Personal Savior at a very early age and was baptized at St. Matthews Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. E. J. Woodward. Later in life, she moved her membership to WORD Is Life Worship Center under the leadership of Apostle Marlin Thomas. Also, Terrie and Sherrie, the twins, began their own Gospel Singing Ministry, called Sisters of God.

Terrie excelled academically and participated in a multitude of extracurricular activities. In high school she was very active in sports, playing lead positions in Picayune Memorial High School Softball and Basketball Teams. She was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School Class of 1997. After high school, she attended Pearl River Community College, studying Computer Technology. Terrie also enlisted in the United States Army Reserve where she served for a short time; and received an honorable discharge.

On January 14, 2021 at Wesley-Merritt Medical Center, Hattiesburg, MS, God sent his angels to claim the beautiful soul of Terrie Lynn Singleton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Katherine Singleton & Louis Malone.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories: four beautiful children, Alexis Singleton, Alexandria Gaston, Aaron Singleton, and Amarion Singleton; three brothers, Jerry McNair, Charles Singleton (Rhonda), and Charles Badon (Sandra); three sisters, Sherrie Singleton, Betty Singleton, and Jennifer Jackson (Darryl); one God Sister, Cearrah Harris; three aunts, Mary Smith, Hazel Harper, Mary Frances Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.