Stone Jumps to Top-150 in World Rankings
BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf sophomore Latanna Stoned jumped up to her highest World Amateur Golf Ranking spot at 140 following her win at the Women’s Orlando International Amateur Championship.
Stone moved into the world top 200 after a jump of 65 places following her victory over the winter break. The Florida native topped the field with a 5-under 211 total at Orange County National’s Panther Lake course.
Stone also represented the United States at the Arnold Palmer Cup in December. Stone defeated USC’s Gabriela Ruffels, the 2019 U.W. Women’s Amateur and 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur runner up, at the Palmer Cup.
Fellow LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad and CarlaTejedo Mulet also rank in the top 150 with Lindblad at No. 3 and Mulet at 84 in the world.
MGCCC ranked No. 2
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast golf team will begin the spring season ranked second in the country after the... read more