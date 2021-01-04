Stingley Earns First Team All-America Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been named first team All-America by the America Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the organization announced on Thursday.

It’s the second straight year the Baton Rouge native has been selected first team All-America. Stingley is also just one of three players to be repeat first team AFCA All-Americas from a year ago. He’s joined as repeat AFCA first team All-Americas in 2020 by offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (Alabama) and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (Ohio State).

Stingley becomes just the 12th player in LSU history to earn first team All-America honors twice in a career. A year ago, Stingley earned consensus All-America status after being selected first team All-America by the AFCA, the Associated Press, the Sporting News, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and USA Today.

As a sophomore in 2020, Stingley played in seven games and finished with 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended and a fumble recovery. In two years, Stingley has 65 tackles, 26 passes defended and six interceptions.

Stingley’s honor marks the 12th first team All-America honor for the Tigers under head coach Ed Orgeron . The Tigers have also produced 12 first team All-America defensive backs since 2010.

LSU’s All-Time List of 3-Time and 2-Time First Team All-Americas

3-Time All-Americas

Tommy Casanova (defensive back) – 1969, 1970, 1971