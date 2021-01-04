Stingley Earns First Team All-America Honors
BATON ROUGE – LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been named first team All-America by the America Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the organization announced on Thursday.
It’s the second straight year the Baton Rouge native has been selected first team All-America. Stingley is also just one of three players to be repeat first team AFCA All-Americas from a year ago. He’s joined as repeat AFCA first team All-Americas in 2020 by offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (Alabama) and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (Ohio State).
Stingley becomes just the 12th player in LSU history to earn first team All-America honors twice in a career. A year ago, Stingley earned consensus All-America status after being selected first team All-America by the AFCA, the Associated Press, the Sporting News, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and USA Today.
As a sophomore in 2020, Stingley played in seven games and finished with 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended and a fumble recovery. In two years, Stingley has 65 tackles, 26 passes defended and six interceptions.
Stingley’s honor marks the 12th first team All-America honor for the Tigers under head coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers have also produced 12 first team All-America defensive backs since 2010.
LSU’s All-Time List of 3-Time and 2-Time First Team All-Americas
3-Time All-Americas
Tommy Casanova (defensive back) – 1969, 1970, 1971
2-Time All-Americas
Moose Stewart (center) – 1935, 1936
Gaynell Tinsley (end) – 1935, 1936
Billy Cannon (running back) – 1958, 1959
Warren Capone (linebacker) – 1972, 1973
Charles Alexander (running back) – 1977, 1978
Wendell Davis (wide receiver) – 1986, 1987
Corey Webster (cornerback) – 2003, 2004
Skyler Green (return specialist) – 2003, 2005
Glenn Dorsey (defensive tackle) – 2006, 2007
Grant Delpit (safety) – 2018, 2019
Derek Stingley Jr. (cornerback) – 2019, 2020
Lady Eagles Drop Heartbreaker at UTEP
El Paso, Texas – Down two with five seconds left, the Southern Miss women’s basketball team had an opportunity to tie... read more