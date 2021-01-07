Soccer Adds Virginia Tech Transfer Sydney Ash

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head soccer coach Matt Mott has announced the addition of Virginia Tech transfer Sydney Ash to the Rebel roster. Ash, a sophomore defender, will be eligible to compete for Ole Miss during the fall 2021 season.

A product of Riverside High School and FC Virginia DA, Ash brings two years of collegiate experience with her, having played in 13 matches with eight starts between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Ash appeared in five matches for Virginia Tech as a freshman in 2019, playing a total of 134 minutes before her rookie campaign was cut short due to injury.

The Leesburg, Virginia, native also missed the first four matches of the 2020 season before ultimately making eight appearances with seven starts on the back line. In addition to helping guide the Hokies to a pair of clean sheets, Ash also contributed to the offense with her first collegiate assist against Miami. Despite registering a 5-8 record overall, the Hokies posted a 5-3 mark with Ash on the pitch.

Prior to joining the Hokies, Ash played for FC Virginia DA for eight years, playing both left back and left midfielder. Ash helped lead the club to a pair of Virginia State Cup Championships in 2013 and 2014. Additionally, FC Virginia was ranked as the No. 1 club team in the nation in the summer of 2019, entering the DA playoffs as the top seed.

While Ash did not compete in soccer at the high school level, she was a standout performer in lacrosse, earning four letters at Riverside. As the team captain in 2018, Ash led RHS to the state championship and earned all-state, all-region and all-district honors.