Sales tax revenue continues to out pace previous years

Picayune and Poplarville saw sales tax revenue increases at the end of 2020, compared to the end of 2019.

In January, Picayune received $433,794 in diversions from sales tax collected by retailers in November 2020. In the same month of 2019, Picayune collected $402,144 in sales tax diversions.

In December, the city also received more in sales tax diversions for sales tax collected in October than in the same month of the previous year. The city received $430,881 in December for October’s sales tax collections, compared to $383,223 in the same month of 2019.

Poplarville received $85,866 in diversions for November’s sales tax collections, compared to $70,644 in the same month of the previous year. Poplarville received $89,613 for sales tax collected in October, compared to $79,156 in the same month of the previous year.

Across the state, cities in Mississippi received $39 million in diversions from sales tax revenue collected in November, compared to the $37.8 million of revenue collected in the same month of 2019. Statewide, cities received $40 million in diversions from sales tax revenue collected in October, compared to $36.8 million in the same month of 2019.