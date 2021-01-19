Rifle Leads Wolfpack From Start to Finish

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 3 Ole Miss rifle broke the air rifle program record for the second time this season to power their way past No. 12 NC State, 4708-4656, Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss got off and running in smallbore, firing a team score of 2333, which ranks as the third highest in school history. The Rebels followed it up with a 2375, their best air rifle mark in program history. Additionally, the team’s overall score of 4708 is the third-best ever fired by an Ole Miss squad.

Overall, the Rebels turned in the top six scores in the match. Lea Horvath picked up where she left off, firing a team-leading 1185. Meanwhile, Kristen Derting notched a score of 1182, her fourth match with a mark of 1180 or better.

Leading the way in smallbore was Horvath with a mark of 589. Derting also continued her solid shooting, firing in a score of 585. Junior Jillian Zakrzeski posted a 580, and Claire O’Neel turned in a 579. Rounding out the counters was Erin Walsh with a 577. Not factoring into the scoring was Abby Buesseler , who fired a season-high 586.

The Rebels kept rolling in air rifle, with four counters firing scores over 590. Derting rattled off 40 perfect shots in a row to start before striking a 9.9 on her 41st shot. She closed it out, tying her career-high from last weekend with a 597. Horvath followed just a point behind with an impressive 596, and Zakrzeski looked sharp, posting a 593. Walsh also eclipsed the 590 mark; however, it didn’t factor into the scoring effort. O’Neel turned in a 589 to help Ole Miss record it’s top team air rifle mark.

NC State fired a team score of 4656 (2297 in smallbore and 2359 in air rifle). The Wolfpack were paced by Makenzie Sheffield (580) in smallbore and Travis Stockton (595) in air rifle.

The Rebels are back in action tomorrow to take on No. 2 Kentucky in a top-3 showdown starting at 8 a.m. CT.

