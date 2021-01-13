Rebel Women’s Tennis Adds Miami to 2021 Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s tennis will compete against Miami (FL) in a non-conference match in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. CT.

The Rebels will take on the Hurricanes in their first regular season dual match of the spring season. In 2020, Miami compiled a 6-4 (3-2 ACC) record, including wins against Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Louisville. Ole Miss last competed against Miami at the Miami Fall Invitational in 2018. The Rebels could potentially face one other ACC opponent this season, No. 1 UNC, in the second round of the ITA National Team Indoors on Jan. 23.

The updated schedule for Ole Miss women’s tennis is listed below.

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis 2021 Schedule (Home Matches in Bold)

Sat./Sun. Jan. 16-17 Memphis/Georgia Tech (Mississippi State Spring Invitational)

Friday Jan. 22 Old Dominion (ITA National Team Indoors)

Saturday Jan. 23 UNC/Notre Dame (ITA National Team Indoors)

Friday Jan. 29 Miami (FL)

Tuesday Feb. 2 vs. Memphis

Friday Feb. 12 vs. North Alabama

Thursday Feb. 18 at Missouri

Saturday Feb. 20 at Arkansas

Friday Feb. 26 vs. Georgia

Sunday Feb. 28 vs. Tennessee

Friday March 5 at LSU

Sunday March 7 at Texas A&M

Thursday March 11 at Alabama

Saturday March 13 at Auburn

Bye Week March 15-21 N/A

Thursday March 25 vs. Florida

Saturday March 27 vs. South Carolina

Friday April 2 at Mississippi State

Thursday April 8 vs. Vanderbilt

Saturday April 10 vs. Kentucky

Bye Week April 12-18 N/A

SEC Champ. April 19-23 TBD

