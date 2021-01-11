Rail line in Picayune gets annual maintenance

Picayune railroad crossings on Goodyear Boulevard and Canal Street were closed Monday so crews with Norfolk Southern could complete maintenance on the tracks.

The work is part of an annual maintenance program to ensure safe and efficient operations, according to Norfolk Southern spokesperson Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw.

Crews are replacing rail, surfacing the track and repaving the approaches to several railroad crossings. Crossings will be temporarily closed while work is completed. The work is expected to be complete in the next couple of days, although that timeline is dependent on weather.

“Norfolk Southern works closely with local and state officials to coordinate track maintenance projects that require the temporary closure of highway-rail grade crossings. This process includes identifying detour routes to the closest open crossings for motorists,” Bradshaw said via email.