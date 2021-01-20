Police Department arrests locals for $10,000 worth of marijuana

The Picayune Police Department arrested two Picayune residents for possession of $10,000 worth of marijuana.

On Jan. 15, Picayune patrol officers observed a 2014 Nissan Altima fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Adcox Road and Highway 43 North, according to a press release from the Picayune Police Department.

A patrolman conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke to the driver, identified as 28-year-old Leon Washington, of 700 N. Main St., Apt. 14, and the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Deandrea Cunningham, also of 700 N. Main St., Apt. 14.

While speaking with the driver, the patrol officer could smell marijuana inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Washington admitted that he had a bag of marijuana in his back pocket, which the officer retrieved, the release states. Washington was then arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, the patrolman located a duffel bag with several double vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. The marijuana had an approximate street value of $10,000, according to the release.

Washington and Cunningham were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Washington was also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation.

Washington’s bond was set at $30,000 and Cunningham’s was set at $12,500.