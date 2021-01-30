Pearl River scares No. 8 Jones College in ‘Cat Fight’

ELLISVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River gave No. 8 Jones College a scare in Thursday’s “Cat Fight” before ultimately falling 65-57.

“I am really proud of our team and the effort they displayed tonight,” Pearl River Coach Scotty Fletcher said. “We played with a level of confidence that is needed to win on the road in this league.”

A strong first half from the Wildcats (1-1 overall; 1-1 MACCC South) kept them within one entering the third quarter. The Wildcats and Bobcats (2-0; 2-0) traded blows well into the fourth quarter before Jones took a 46-45 lead with 6:50 left on the clock and never trailed again.

BY THE NUMBERS

Otashae Burrage (Carthage; Leake County) led the Wildcats with a career-high 20 points. She was deadly from the 3-point line, going 5-for-8 from distance.

“I am really proud of Tae,” Fletcher said. “ She works her tail off everyday and was very deserving of a good game like she had.”

Bryanna Taylor (Terry) recorded her second double-digit rebound game of the season, bringing in 10 boards. She was also third on the team in points with 7.

NEXT UP

The Wildcats will return to the court Monday as they host Meridian for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

ATTENDANCE

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be general admission at home basketball games. Following guidelines set by the state of Mississippi, PRCC is limiting attendance to only players, coaches, spirit squads, the PRCC pep band, gameday personnel and family members. No Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference or Mississippi High School Activities Association passes will be accepted.

HOW TO TUNE IN

To help fans stay connected to the Wildcats this semester, Pearl River once again plans to stream all of its home events at PRCCMedia.com. Most events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.

Pearl River’s home basketball games will also be broadcast on WRJWRadio.com and 1320 AM.