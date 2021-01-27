Pearl River baseball reveals 2021 schedule

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River baseball schedule will have a new look in 2021. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi Association of Community College Conference members will only face schools from the Magnolia State.

The schedule is comprised of 21 doubleheaders, starting Feb. 3.

The first seven doubleheaders will count toward PRCC’s overall record, but not it’s MACCC standings.

No. 7 PRCC opens the season Feb. 3 at Dub Herring Park against East Central. The Wildcats visit Gulf Coast on Feb. 6 and Copiah-Lincoln at Feb. 9 before returning to The Dub on Feb. 12 to host Hinds. Following a four-game road trip to Jones College on Feb. 17 and Meridian on Feb. 20, PRCC hosts Southwest on Feb. 23 in its final “non-conference” double-dip.

Coach Michael Avalon’s Wildcats open MACCC play Feb. 27 with a lengthy trek across the state to Northwest, followed by a March 2 meeting against ECCC in Decatur.

The Wildcats host Gulf Coast March 10 and visit Coahoma on March 13 before welcoming Co-Lin to The Dub on March 16.

Following a road trip to Scooba on March 20 to play East Mississippi, PRCC heads to Hinds on March 24. The Wildcats close out March with a home tilt March 27 against Holmes.

Four of PRCC’s final six series are at The Dub. After hosting Meridian on April 6, PRCC visits Itawamba on April 10 and Southwest on April 14. The Wildcats close out the regular season with home tilts against Mississippi Delta on April 17, Jones College on April 20 and Northeast on April 24.

PRESEASON RANKING

Pearl River opens the season ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA.

JUCO Baseball ranked PRCC as the No. 2 team in Division II. Additionally, Perfect Game recently released its Top 25 ranking with the Wildcats slotted at No. 16; PG’s ranking combines all of the NJCAA’s divisions.

LOOKING BACK

Fresh off of a Region XXIII Championship and trip to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma, in 2019, PRCC was off to a strong 12-4 start in 2020 prior to athletics being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the highlights of last season was a doubleheader no-hitter at Nunez.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most games will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.