Ole Miss Women’s Golf Announces Spring Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s golf team and head coach Kory Henkes announced their 2021 spring schedule Tuesday, which features five tournaments before the start of postseason play.

The Rebels, who finished the fall season as the No. 2 team in the country, open the spring at the Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate (Feb. 7-9), in Sarasota, Florida. The inaugural 54-hole tournament, hosted by Purdue, will feature 15 teams from the Big 10, Big 12, SEC and ACC.

Ole Miss will make its second consecutive trip to Florida (Feb. 21-23) to compete in the Gators Invitational.

Henkes and the Rebels begin a busy March by making the trip to Columbia, South Carolina, for the Gamecock Intercollegiate (March 1-3) before wrapping up the month at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic (March 19-21) in Athens, Georgia.

The final tune-up before the SEC Championships comes when Ole Miss travels to the LSU Tiger Golf Classic (April 6-7) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The SEC Championship returns to the Legacy Course at Greystone Golf Club (April 14-18) in Birmingham, Alabama; the same site that the Rebels won their historic 2019 SEC title.

The Rebels wrapped up their fall season in late October by winning both the team and individual titles at the prestigious East Lake Cup in Atlanta, defeating SEC foe and top-ranked South Carolina in the finals of match play in the process. Ole Miss is also ranked No. 4 in the Golfstat Team Rankings. It’s the first time in program history that the Rebels have been ranked inside the top 5 by both Golfweek and Golfstat.

