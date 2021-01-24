Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Picked Ninth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss men’s tennis was voted to finish the 2021 season ninth among in-conference programs via the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released on Friday.

The ITA/Oracle No. 17 ranked Rebels were selected as the ninth best team by SEC men’s tennis head coaches. The Florida Gators were voted as the favorites to win the 2021 title, three points ahead of Texas A&M.

Ole Miss competed in three conference duals in the 2020 season, winning one match versus No. 48 Alabama. The Rebels concluded the 2020 season 10-4 (1-2, SEC). The SEC Men’s Tennis Championships were cancelled in 2020. In the last full season, the Rebels won five of 12 conference matches in 2019, including four victories against ranked opponents.

SEC Preseason Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Poll

Team Points

1. Florida 123

2. Texas A&M 120

3. Georgia 113

4. Tennessee 101

5. South Carolina 82

6. Kentucky 73

7. Mississippi State 66

8. Alabama 64

9. Ole Miss 58

10. LSU 36

11. Arkansas 29

12. Auburn 25

13. Vanderbilt 20

For more information on Ole Miss Men’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMTennis, on Facebook at OleMissMTennis and on Instagram at OleMissMTennis, follow Coach Hansson on Twitter at @TennisToby.