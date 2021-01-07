Ole Miss Men’s Golf Announces 2021 Spring Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – With the calendar flipped to a new year, the No. 17 Ole Miss men’s golf team has announced its spring schedule for 2021. Starting with the LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28), the Rebels are scheduled to play in four tournaments leading up to the SEC Championship (April 21-25).

“With so many uncertainties that have come with this 2020-21 season, it is nice to get our spring schedule solidified,” said head coach Chris Malloy . “We made a real effort to blend some SEC competition as well as outside tournament play. We believe we have the best of both worlds this way. It was unfortunate that we had to end our fall as we were certainly trending in the right direction. I’m sure our guys are eager to get back and pick up where they left off.”

Ole Miss will begin the spring ranked No. 17 in the country according to Golfstat’s national rankings. The Rebels ended the fall by placing fifth at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate(Nov. 8-10) against the rest of the SEC. A final round 274 put the Rebels at 6-under for the tournament (279-281-274—834). Both 18-hole and 54-hole team totals marked the fifth-best in program history. Jackson Suber fired a final round 66 (-4) to finish atop the leaderboard at 12-under, his first victory as a Rebel. Suber’s three-round total of 198 (67-65-66) tied Braden Thornberry for the lowest 54-hole score in school history.

After beginning the spring down in Baton Rouge, Ole Miss heads to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the General Hackler Championship. The annual tournament, hosted by Coastal Carolina, is set for March 14-16.

The Rebels make their traditional trip to West Point, Mississippi for the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship to close out the month of March (March 26-28). Ole Miss has placed in the top three in each of the last six editions of the tournament, including all five under Malloy. Individual Rebels have had success at Old Waverly as well. Thornberry claimed medalist honors in 2018, while Suber finished runner-up in the 2019 tournament as a freshman.

Wrapping up play before the conference championship, Ole Miss returns to Birmingham, Alabama for the Shoal Creek Invitational (April 5-7). Normally a fall tournament, the Rebels competed in the event during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The 2021 SEC Championship returns to Sea Island, Georgia (April 21-25), home of the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic.

