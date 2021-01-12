Ole Miss’ Hume Wins the Sally Championship

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ole Miss junior Ellen Hume pulled away from the field Saturday, firing a final round 69 to win the Sally Championship in Ormond Beach, Florida, by five strokes.

The Whitwell, England, native finished 5-under for the tourney (71-72-71-69—283), to take home top honors at one of the oldest surviving amateur golf classics in the country. With the win, Hume earned an exemption to a 2021 Symetra Tour event.

Hume, who recently finished her 2020 season with a runner-up finish at the prestigious Dixie Amateur, held a two-shot lead headed into Saturday’s final 18 at Oceanside Country Club.

After three bogies to start her fourth and final round, Hume found herself tied for the lead with nine holes remaining.

Hume steadied herself and birdied No. 11 to regain the lead and then sealed the victory with an eagle on No. 17, followed by another birdie on the final hole.

After a 71 and 72 respectively during the first and second rounds, Hume took over the lead during Friday’s third round of play. She birdied four of her first five holes to gain the advantage headed into play on Saturday. Hume finished tied for third with 16 birdies through four rounds of play.

Hume, who was recently one of 20 golfers named to the watch list for the ANNIKA Award, appeared in the lineup during all three fall tournaments for the Rebels and posted a stroke average of 73.4. Dating back to the final round of the Blessings Collegiate, Hume has tallied 13 straight rounds in which she has shot 73 or better .

She tallied a commanding 7&6 win over South Carolina’s Pimpnipa Panthong in the finals of the East Lake Cup to help Ole Miss take home the team title in Atlanta. At the time of her match, Panthong was ranked No. 34 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

