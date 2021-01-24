Ole Miss Announces Spring Volleyball Attendance Policy

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss has announced its attendance policy for volleyball matches for the spring season, with capacity limited to no more than 10 percent in the stands at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center, based on the current state executive order.

Unfortunately, due to social distancing restrictions, seats will not be offered to the general public. Player guests will be offered to both the home and visiting teams.

In order to maximize capacity, those in attendance will be restricted to a socially distant “pod” system, with pods limited to groups of two or four members of a family or household.

Face coverings are required at all times throughout the arena, and tailgating is prohibited on campus.

If attendance capacity is to change during the spring season, remaining seating availability will be offered to a select group of fans.

The 2020-21 attendance policy is based on guidelines from the state and the Southeastern Conference in response to COVID-19.

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissVB,Facebook at Ole Miss Volleyball, and on Instagram at @olemissvb. You can also follow head coach Kayla Banwarth on Twitter @KaylaBanwarth2.