MHP enforcement period results

During the Christmas holiday travel period, Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5,898 citations and made 130 DUI arrests statewide.

Between Wed. Dec. 23 and Sunday Dec. 27, MHP investigated 201 motor vehicle crashes, which included 38 injuries and 4 fatalities.

MHP investigated three fatal crashes total during the holiday enforcement period. Troop K investigated one fatal collision on Dec. 25, which involved two fatalities.

On Friday Dec. 25, MHP responded to a fatal crash on MS603 in Hancock County at approximately 3:46 a.m. A 2006 GMC pickup driven by Colton L. Northrup, 20, of Pass Christian, Miss. was traveling northbound. A 2016 Jeep SUV driven by Jessica M. Hoyt, 28, of Pulaski, Va. was traveling southbound. Both vehicles were involved in a head on collision. Northrup and Hoyt received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced on the scene.

Troop H responded to the other two fatal crashes.

On Friday Dec. 25, MHP responded to a fatal crash on US80 in Newton County at approximately 2:09 a.m. A 2003 Nissan Murano driven by Jeffrey A. Hunter, 50, of Forest, Miss., was traveling westbound on US80. The vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. Hunter received fatal injuries and was pronounced on the scene.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, at approximately 11:07 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on US45 in Clarke County. A 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Robert C. Wright, 28, of Foley, Ala., was traveling southbound on US45. The vehicle left the road and overturned. A passenger, Cody D. Wright, 21, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced on the scene.

During the enforcement period, Troop K investigated 17 collisions total during the enforcement period. None of those collisions were alcohol related.

Troop K made six DUI arrests, one drug arrest and one felony arrest. Troop K issued 25 seat belt violations and 15 child restraint violations. The troop made nine motorist assists.

The MHP “Home for the Holidays” safety initiative will continue through the New Year’s holiday weekend.