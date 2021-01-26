MBI Human Trafficking Investigation Leads to Arrest

Jackson, MS – A Mississippi man was taken into custody after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted a human trafficking operation in Marshall County, MS. On January 21, 2021, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Victims Unit received information that a 21 year-old female was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation. Agents conducted interviews and gathered evidence which eventually led to a suspect. On January 22, 2021, Demaris L. Edwards, 27, of Potts Camp, MS was taken into custody by MBI agents. The Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Department of Corrections assisted in the arrest. Edwards had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and two capias warrants for Burglary and Theft. Edwards was transported to the Marshall County Correctional Facility where he is being held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888- 373-7888.