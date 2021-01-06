January 5, 2021

Memorial services for Margaret Hill Stafford, age 82, of Picayune, MS who passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 will be held, January 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the home of her son, Tony located at 110 Taylor Drive, Pearl River, LA 70452.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of London, England, she was a paraprofessional and a member of the Catholic Faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. One of her greatest joys was working with the children at school. She looked forward to going to work daily, so she could look upon all of their sweet faces. She adored the students and staff at PRC Elementary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Stafford; parents, George Alfred Hill and Lillian Rose Drake Hill; grandson, Brandon Heidel; sisters, Valerie Hill Conner and Betty Hill McKay.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debbie McManus; son, Tony (Evelyn) Stafford; grandchildren, Christopher (Crystal) McManus, Heather (Billy Jr.) Heidel, Meghan (Samuel “Allen” Jr.) Bodden, Tony Stafford Jr., John Stafford, and Nikolaos Stafford; great-grandchildren, Cole, Corinne, Holden, Ava, Ty, Sammi, Sydney, and Isaiah; sister, Georgiana Hill D’Sylva.

Obituary, driving directions and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.