January 8, 2021

And I said, Oh that I had wings like a dove! For then would I fly away, and be at rest. Psalms 55:6

Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery with a visitation walk-thru from 12– 1:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be observed for both services.

Margaret Dean Magee, affectionately known to everyone as “Marg,” was born August 27, 1942 to the late Modise Magee and the late Doc Wallace Magee, both of Tylertown MS. They moved to Picayune when she was twelve years old. She accepted Christ as her savior under the leadership of Revered Louis Thomas at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She later joined Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Marg never had biological children but was a mother to many nieces, nephews, great and great- great nieces, nephews, cousins and her cats. She was a homemaker but loved going into the fields picking greens, peas, watermelons, satsumas and distributing to her neighbors and family. If anyone knew Marg, she opened her doors up to many family members and friends. She loved life, especially dancing, walking and cooking for her neighbors with pride in doing so. Marg had extended friends who she loved in Fremont, OH, uncle James and aunt Stevie, Kingsway friends and spending time with family who will all truly miss her.

Margaret Dean Magee departed this life on January 8, 2021 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital, Gulfport, MS.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Modise Magee; her father, Doc Wallace Magee; her sisters, Ella Jean Jefferson and Modessa Magee; her brothers, Ido Magee, Eddie Magee, Freddie Magee and Charles Johnson.

She will be cherished and truly missed by her sisters, Emma Barnette and Diane (Henry) Martin of Fremont OH; her four God children, Ruthanna Tyson, Latoya Magee Jones, Malcolm Faciane Jr. and Nadia McKee all of Picayune, MS; her sister-in-law, Janis Magee of Brandon, MS; her brother-in-law, Dan Barnett of Fremont, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends whom she loved dearly.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.