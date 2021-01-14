January 14, 2021

Funeral service will be held Sat. January 16, 2021, at noon in Hart Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for Mae Willis Hart Aaron, age 76, of Poplarville, MS, who died Jan. 14, 2021 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.

Rev. George R. Tillman will officiate at the service. Burial will be in Hart Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

She was a native of Poplarville, MS. She was a seamstress at Movie Star. She was a member of Hart Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, served on the Usher Board, Senior Mission #1.

Survivors include two daughters, Dorothy Robinson, and Moncia Aaron; one son, Donald Moore; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ernest Hart and Paul Hart; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sat. January 16, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 am., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.