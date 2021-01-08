Low cost neuter coupons to be available

The Pearl River County SPCA is starting the new year by helping local pet owners get their animals neutered. Spay coupons will not be offered at a discount.

Pet owners often overlook neutering their male animals, said Pearl River County SPCA spokesperson Maria Diamond.

“We think neuters are just as important. One male can produce a whole lot of babies in a whole lot of different cats or dogs, and a lot of people overlook the neuter. They think ‘Oh, well the males are okay, I’ve just got to get the females fixed’ and that’s absolutely not true.”

Reduced price neuter coupons will be available starting Saturday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. at the old firehouse next door to the animal shelter, said Diamond.

“We only have 200 coupons so when they’re gone they’re gone,” she said.

Normally the shelter charges $60 and $80 to neuter cats and dogs respectively, but the coupons are only $20 for cats and $30 for dogs. Veterinarian offices often charge prices that are higher than those offered by the shelter.

Neutered cats and dogs tend to get in fewer fights and neutering sometimes reduces unwanted behavior like spraying, said Diamond.