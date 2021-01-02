Kye Meeks Wins Danielle Naes Collegiate

NAVARRE, Fla. – Ole Miss freshman golfer Kye Meeks ended the 2020 calendar year on a high note, capturing medalist honors at the Danielle Naes Collegiate this week (Dec. 28-30). The Walnut, Mississippi, native fired a final round 71 (-1) Wednesday at The Club at Hidden Creek to flip a one shot deficit into a one shot win.

Meeks stood atop the leaderboard at 1-over through 54 holes (74-72-71—217). His Ole Miss teammate, Drew Miller , carded the lowest round of the day with a 2-under 70. It was Miller’s second under-par round of the tournament, the only one in the field to record multiple under-par rounds, leading to a fourth-place finish (71-80-70—221).

After two bogeys over his first three holes, Meeks’ run toward the tournament title looked in doubt. He made the turn at 3-over on the day, posting a 39 on the front before catching fire on the back nine. The Rebel birdied the par-4 10th to get going, and following back-to-back pars at Nos. 11 and 12, he added four more birdies over a five-hole stretch. A deuce at the 13th, a par 3, and a birdie on No. 14 pushed Meeks back to even par on the day, just one shot back of the leader. He made par on the par-5 15th before consecutive birdies flipped the tournament in his favor. Despite a bogey on the final hole, Meeks’ back nine 32 (-4) was strong enough to complete the comeback victory.

With a tournament win over the offseason break, Meeks and Miller will return to Oxford to join their teammates for the upcoming spring season. The Rebels’ 2021 spring schedule will be released soon.

For all Ole Miss Men’s Golf news and information, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMGolf, on Instagram at OleMissMGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Golf.